Barclays Initiates Coverage on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ROOT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They issued an in-line rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.64.

ROOT opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

About Root

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

