Barings LLC Acquires 13,479 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.93. 274,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,456,169. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

