Barings LLC Acquires Shares of 115,247 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 115,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $183.87. 908,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,802,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.86 and its 200-day moving average is $151.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $185.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

