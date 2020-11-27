Barings LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Barings LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 82.6% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $275.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,618. The company has a market capitalization of $294.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.01.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.