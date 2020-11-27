Barings LLC Buys 21,148 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Barings LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 21,148 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.7% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Facebook by 8.6% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 121,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $1,064,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 125.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,714 shares of company stock valued at $99,541,458. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $277.56. 439,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,109,473. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

