Barings LLC Buys Shares of 286,742 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 286,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,868,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for 1.0% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Barings LLC owned 0.18% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 42.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

EDU stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.37. 26,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,587. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $184.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 1.01.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.