Barings LLC Buys Shares of 628,528 iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 628,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,310,000. Barings LLC owned 1.88% of iShares Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,872. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.