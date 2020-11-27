Barings LLC Grows Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Barings LLC boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $28,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,098,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,467,000 after purchasing an additional 374,329 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,822,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,290,000 after buying an additional 317,175 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 10.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,138,000 after buying an additional 1,007,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Nutrien by 9.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,546,000 after buying an additional 800,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 4.2% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,091,000 after buying an additional 349,738 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Nutrien stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 53,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,139. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 292.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.