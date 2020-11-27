Barings LLC Has $12.09 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 100,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,754,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGT traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.99. 1,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.64. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $340.74.

About Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.