Barings LLC Has $16.87 Million Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,239,715 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,319,564 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $16,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 30.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 89.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

ITUB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,818,672. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

