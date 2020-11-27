Barings LLC Has $224.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Barings LLC owned about 3.24% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $224,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,046,000 after purchasing an additional 242,896 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.90. 6,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,714. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $168.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.31 and its 200 day moving average is $151.53.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

