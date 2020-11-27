Barings LLC Has $34.42 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Barings LLC cut its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,777 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for about 0.8% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $34,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Pinduoduo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BOCOM International cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $8.08 on Friday, hitting $143.98. 192,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,528,833. The company has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a PE ratio of -124.68 and a beta of 1.28. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $155.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average of $86.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

