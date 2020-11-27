Barings LLC Has $35.65 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160,172 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $35,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.18. 15,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,232. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.69 and a 200 day moving average of $124.64.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

