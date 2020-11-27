Barings LLC Has $52.44 Million Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,390 shares during the period. GDS accounts for about 1.2% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Barings LLC owned about 0.42% of GDS worth $52,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.89.

NASDAQ GDS traded up $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.25 and a beta of 1.29. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.28.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.