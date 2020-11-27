Barings LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $27.27 on Friday, reaching $1,791.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,250. The company has a market capitalization of $1,193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,651.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,524.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

