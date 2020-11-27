Barings LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 726,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,340 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.6% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $244,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 218,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,377,000 after purchasing an additional 48,836 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 299,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.01. The stock had a trading volume of 42,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,707. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $365.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

