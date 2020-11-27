Barings LLC Purchases 136,957 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Barings LLC lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,957 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Corteva by 133.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

