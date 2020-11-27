Barings LLC Purchases 17,242 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Barings LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 334,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,781,000 after buying an additional 153,325 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

IEF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,671. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.46. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

