Barings LLC Purchases 37,384 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,384 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.8% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $78,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 34,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.80. 151,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,683,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $102.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.