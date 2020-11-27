Barings LLC Purchases 660,000 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 177.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $52,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,213,000.

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 358,592 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

