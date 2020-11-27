Barings LLC Purchases New Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,000. Barings LLC owned about 0.08% of XPeng as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,923,842. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.11. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company's products also include autonomous driving software system. In addition, it engages in the vehicle wholesale and retail activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

