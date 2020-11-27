Barings LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Barings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $23,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,231,000 after buying an additional 173,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 126.5% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 103,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 57,539 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $88.39. 32,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,703. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.39. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07.

