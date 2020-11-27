Barings LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.2% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $226,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $230.80. The stock had a trading volume of 41,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,902. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.17 and a 200 day moving average of $206.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $234.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.