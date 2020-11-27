Barings LLC Sells 115,368 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115,368 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for about 1.5% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Barings LLC owned 0.06% of JD.com worth $64,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $89.66. The stock had a trading volume of 214,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,761,279. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $92.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of JD.com to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

