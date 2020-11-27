Barings LLC Sells 11,716 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after acquiring an additional 706,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,426,000 after acquiring an additional 181,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,571,000 after acquiring an additional 184,794 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,031,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.31. 99,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

