Barings LLC Sells 12,723 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,723 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.65. 267,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,961,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.81. The company has a market cap of $371.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

