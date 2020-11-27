Barings LLC Sells 306 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $11,845,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $26.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,798.35. 42,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,711. The company has a market cap of $1,198.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,656.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,526.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,818.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

