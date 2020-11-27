Barings LLC Sells 4,293 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. 520,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,932,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

