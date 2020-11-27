Barings LLC Sells 58,852 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58,852 shares during the quarter. Yandex comprises 1.4% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Barings LLC owned 0.28% of Yandex worth $59,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Yandex during the third quarter valued at about $4,894,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Yandex by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the second quarter worth about $3,743,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YNDX stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.74. 73,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,138. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $70.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

