Barings LLC Sells 7,626 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Mastercard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

NYSE MA traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $339.44. 38,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,886. The company has a market cap of $340.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.40 and a 200-day moving average of $318.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

