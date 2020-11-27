Barings LLC Takes Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 732,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,959,000. Barings LLC owned 0.65% of 21Vianet Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNET. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,612,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $6,671,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNET. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

21Vianet Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. 130,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.26. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. Equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

