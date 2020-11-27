Barings LLC Trims Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,263,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,213,288 shares during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock makes up about 0.7% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Barings LLC owned about 0.36% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $28,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 411,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 214,600 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 54,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 89,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,544. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 129.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

