Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

TSE:ABX opened at C$30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Barrick Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$17.52 and a 1 year high of C$41.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.28. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

In other Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw acquired 53,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 149,315 shares in the company, valued at C$4,773,600.55.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

