Beaxy (BXY) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $635.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00073086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023789 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00353671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $515.05 or 0.03077172 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,840,850 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

