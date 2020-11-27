Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Director Purchases $55,987.65 in Stock

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Director C Christian Winkle bought 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $55,987.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C Christian Winkle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, C Christian Winkle bought 5,950 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $83,419.00.

BZH opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $468.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

