Berenberg Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) a €43.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.22 ($33.20).

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) stock opened at €36.38 ($42.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.03. NORMA Group SE has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1-year high of €42.06 ($49.48). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

