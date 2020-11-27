Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RCUS. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.32. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $107,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 614.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

