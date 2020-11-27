Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ CUE opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $384.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cameron Gray purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 672,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.