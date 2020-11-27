Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) Price Target Raised to $239.00

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BRK/B opened at $233.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.26.

About Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

