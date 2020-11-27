BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stake Increased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964,111 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the period. BHP Group makes up 1.4% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $41,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,397,000 after acquiring an additional 280,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 90,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. 140,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $48.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.