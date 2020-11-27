Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BILI. HSBC started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Nomura lowered Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.46.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $62.01 on Monday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

