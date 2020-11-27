Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $17.97 on Monday. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $19.13.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.