BIOREM Inc. (BRM.V) (CVE:BRM) Trading Down 1.3%

BIOREM Inc. (BRM.V) (CVE:BRM)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 13,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 20,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a market cap of $13.15 million and a PE ratio of -23.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

About BIOREM Inc. (BRM.V) (CVE:BRM)

BIOREM Inc, an environmental biotechnology company, designs, manufactures, and sells air emissions control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high concentrations of H2S or other water soluble compounds.

