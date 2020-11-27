Bitzeny (ZNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $162,855.41

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $162,855.41 and $232.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

