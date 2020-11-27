BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $13.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $716.85. 4,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,022. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $704.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $644.58 and a 200 day moving average of $578.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.58.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

