BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNLIF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First National Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on First National Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on First National Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

FNLIF stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

