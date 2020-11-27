Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$46.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.25.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$40.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.30. Boralex Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.91 and a 1 year high of C$43.32.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

