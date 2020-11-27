Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Raised to $46.25 at Scotiabank

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $44.50 to $46.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boralex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities started coverage on Boralex in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Boralex in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Boralex from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boralex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.45.

Shares of BRLXF opened at $30.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. Boralex has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

