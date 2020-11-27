Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Raised to $41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRLXF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boralex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boralex from $38.75 to $44.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Boralex from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Boralex in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Boralex in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.45.

Shares of BRLXF opened at $30.90 on Monday. Boralex has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

