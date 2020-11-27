Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Sells $65,664.86 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $65,664.86.

EPAY opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.54, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAY. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.94.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

